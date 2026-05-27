SoFi Stock: High-Growth Momentum Meets Two Big Risks Investors Can't Ignore

Key Points

SoFi is adding members and boosting profitability, but Galileo client losses cloud its platform growth path.

A loan book heavy in unsecured personal loans leaves SoFi especially exposed if the economy weakens.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

High member growth, rising profitability, and improving cross‑sell highlight the promise of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). Yet concentrated Galileo platform revenue and an unsecured personal‑loan book introduce real macro risk. Watch the video below to see how these forces collide.

*This video was published on May 22, 2026.

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David Meier has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.