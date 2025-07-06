SoFi Stock Has Big News. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Key Points SoFi is a young and agile finance company that focuses on the young professional market.

It recently announced that it's going to bring back cryptocurrency trading and other tools on its platform.

It's having success expanding its platform beyond its core lending segment.

As a young tech-focused growth enterprise, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock usually reacts to news about company operations with big moves -- both positive and negative. The company just made an announcement that sent its stock soaring, and now looks like a good time to buy shares.

Let's see what's happening and why the future looks a bit brighter for SoFi.

Another way SoFi is standing out

SoFi is a fast-growing digital bank. It's attracting new members at a rapid pace, drawing them in with its low fees, easy-to-use interface, and financial innovation. Since it's small and digital, it's more agile than the standard U.S. bank, and it has a greater ability to try and implement new programs. It's also targeting a young and mobile population that's looking for a bit of a different financial experience, and SoFi's new products play into that market.

SoFi started out as a loan provider for university students, and the student and young professional market is still its target. These are people just starting out on their financial journeys, but they're educated and upwardly mobile, and catching them at this stage should be an excellent long-term growth driver. The company often points out that 90% of deposits come from direct deposit, leading to a strong and increasing cash stream.

SoFi frequently raises its own bar in terms of services and rolls out new and useful products for this population. For instance, it has offered account holders access to several initial public offerings (IPOs) that are usually restricted to institutional investors. It also offers investment access to a private fund that invests in SpaceX. It also has a robo-advisor for investors in partnership with BlackRock.

SoFi's latest development is that it plans to launch new cryptocurrency tools on its platform. This isn't the company's first foray into cryptocurrency. It previously offered trading on its platform, but it closed that service down and migrated customer accounts to other platforms while it focused on its banking products. It had to meet regulatory guidelines to get its bank charter, which prohibited cryptocurrency trading.

Now it's bringing cryptocurrency trading back, as per new guidelines initiated by the Trump administration, and it's also planning several other crypto-related services. Management wants to harness the power of digital currency to offer cheaper and more functional services for its members, eventually offering a full platform for payments, investing, and transferring money.

SoFi management said the bank will start out with global remittances, a type of international wire transfer alternative. Members will be able to automate payments in the SoFi app for quick and easy transfers sent over a blockchain network, which SoFi says is lower-cost and faster than traditional methods. It boasts its varied assortment of money-moving services, which already includes Zelle, peer-to-peer payments, ACH, and self-service wires, and will soon include self-service international money transfer and stablecoins.

Can SoFi become a major player in banking?

SoFi wants to be a real player in U.S. banking and thinks it can become a top-10 financial institution. That starts with its standard banking services, like savings accounts and loans. Investors are excited about its loan business as it continues to grow at a healthy pace and demonstrate improved credit metrics. Lower interest rates are helping.

SoFi is monetizing its core clientele by expanding into other financial services, which are fee-based and low-cost. The financial services segment is growing much faster than the whole, and it's catching up to the lending segment. Here's what it looked like in the 2025 first quarter.

Metric FY 2025 Q1 Total Growth (YOY) Adjusted net revenue $771 million 33% Lending segment revenue $414 million 25% Financial services segment revenue $303 million 101%

I suspect that cryptocurrency services alone won't add substantially to SoFi's revenue, but having these added services makes the overall platform more attractive to more customers and better positions the company to grab market share as the nature of the industry changes.

As its price continues to rise, SoFi stock is becoming more expensive. It trades at a forward P/E ratio of 40. However, it warrants this premium for its high growth rate and incredible potential. If you plan to hold SoFi stock for a few years, it could be a great addition to your portfolio. However, considering its elevated valuation, you might want to employ a dollar-cost averaging strategy to potentially benefit from a better buy-in price.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.