SoFi Stock Dropped 17% in January -- Here's What Happened

Key Points

With a volatile stock price for most of its publicly traded life, SoFi finally seemed to find its footing, reporting two consecutive years of profitability.

One event from December 2025 is still weighing on the stock price even though we're now in 2026.

It may take several quarters for the selling pressure to subside.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) began its life in 2011, focused on student loan refinancing. It expanded into other financial products during the next few years, but was primarily still seen as a student loan provider during its 2021 initial public offering (IPO) launch.

Student loans proved to be a challenging business. Federal student loan payments and interest accrual were suspended from March 13, 2020, through Sept. 1, 2023, after the U.S. Department of Education repeatedly extended the COVID‑19 emergency relief measures. In a 2023 lawsuit, SoFi said it had lost $300 million to $400 million in revenue and $150 million to $200 million in profit between March 2020 and March 2023 because of the pause.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Trading has been volatile, and SoFi stock spent most of its life below its first‑day close of $22.65. Thanks to a full year of profitability in 2024, that tailwind set the stage for the stock price to climb 70% in 2025.

Momentum shifted quickly. In January 2026, SOFI dropped 17%.

Let's take a look at why this happened to see if one major issue could weigh down the stock for the rest of the year.

The SoFi slump

The main issue dragging shares down last month was carried over from 2025.

The triggering event was SoFi's announcement that it was raising capital through a $1.5 billion stock offering priced at $27.50 per share on Dec. 4, 2025.

Issuing new shares adds more slices to the SoFi pie, so each existing slice becomes a little smaller because the company's value is divided among more shares. That dilution can create selling pressure and send a stock price lower.

That's what happened in January.

Zooming out to see the full picture

It can take a few quarters for shareholders to see evidence in earnings reports that the dilution was worth it.

What we can do now is review outlooks and a certain valuation metric for context on what may be ahead.

For Q1 2026, the company expects net income of $160 million, a 125% increase from Q1 2025. Looking even further out, net income for all of 2026 is projected at $825 million, a 72% increase from 2025.

With a current price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, SoFi is technically overvalued relative to its expected earnings growth. Here's some historical data to add further context:

PEG ratio Dec. 31, 2025: 2

PEG ratio Sept. 30, 2025: 2.5

PEG ratio June 30, 2025: 3.41

PEG ratio March 31, 2025: 2.01

Although this shows that SoFi shares are still priced for growth, that ratio is currently more modest than it was in past quarters, making it easier for the company to meet and exceed expectations than in the past.

Selling pressure may remain heavy in the near term. If SoFi can show that its fresh capital is being put to good use and still beat expectations during the next few quarters, that pressure may subside for a more rewarding 2026.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

Jack Delaney has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.