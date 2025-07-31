SOFI Stock Declines 2.4% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat

SOFI Technologies, Inc. SOFI reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

However, the better-than-expected results failed to impress the market, as the company’s shares have declined 2.4% since the earnings release on July 29.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3% and increased more than 100% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $858.2 million beat the consensus estimate by 6.6% and gained 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SoFi Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SoFi Technologies, Inc. Quote

Q2 Revenue Details of SOFI

The Financial Services segment’s net revenues of $362.5 million increased more than 100% year over year in the June-end quarter of 2025.

The Technology Platform segment and Lending segment’s revenues totaled $109.8 million and $443.5 million, respectively, marking an increase of 15% and 30% year over year.

In the second quarter of 2025, SoFi's Loan Platform Business contributed $130.6 million to the company's consolidated adjusted net revenues. Of this amount, $127.4 million was generated by originating $2.4 billion in personal loans on behalf of third parties and referring clients to third parties.

SOFI’s Margins Contract

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $249.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, which increased 80.6% from the prior-year period's $137.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 29% improved 600 basis points year over year.

SOFI’s Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

SoFi ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $2.1 billion compared with $2.5 billion at the end of the December-end quarter of 2024.

SOFI’s 2025 Guidance

For full-year 2025, SOFI expects to deliver revenues of approximately $3.375 billion, which is $65 million higher than the top end of the prior guidance range of $3.235-$3.310 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.28 billion.

Management expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $960 million, above the prior guidance of $875 to $895 million. This represents an EBITDA margin of 28%.

SoFi now expects 2025 EPS to be approximately 31 cents, higher than the prior guidance of $0.27 to $0.28, as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents.

SoFi expects GAAP net income of approximately $370 million, above the prior guidance of $320 to $330 million.

Moreover, the tax rate of 26% is expected for the remainder of the year. Management expects growth in the tangible book value of approximately $640 million and to add at least 3.0 million new members in 2025, which represents approximately 30% growth from the 2024 levels.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 topped the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

