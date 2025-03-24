Is SoFi Stock Buyable at These Levels?

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:SOFI]

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), a digital financial services provider, has recently experienced notable stock price fluctuations. While the stock has been volatile, it seems to have found a bottom and has started to recover slowly. This has left investors evaluating the company's future trajectory. Despite the fluctuating stock price, SoFi has continued to make operational advancements and strategic expansions.

This creates a complex terrain for potential investors, who must now decide whether the current stock valuation represents a strategic entry point or signals the potential for further downward momentum.

Blue Owl, Securitization, and Membership Perks

SoFi Technologies has recently solidified a substantial agreement to amplify its Loan Platform Business, securing a commitment of up to $5 billion from funds managed by Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL), a prominent asset management firm overseeing assets exceeding $250 billion. This two-year arrangement, the largest of its kind for SoFi, underscores a strategic pivot toward diversifying revenue streams, emphasizing fee-based income over capital-intensive lending.

CEO Anthony Noto emphasized the deal's significance, highlighting its capacity to "help more members get their money right while also diversifying toward less capital-intensive and more fee-based sources of revenue." This expansion allows SoFi to leverage its platform to originate personal loans for partners, generate fee income, and retain valuable servicing rights. It creates a capital-efficient model poised for scalable growth.

Complementing this expansion is the successful execution of a $697.6 million securitization backed by a portfolio of personal loans from SoFi Bank, N.A., predominantly sourced from the Loan Platform Business. This transaction, termed SCLP 2025-1, marks a significant milestone as SoFi's first securitization of new collateral within the Consumer Loan Program since 2021 and the inaugural instance utilizing assets from the Loan Platform Business.

Attracting 35 distinct investors and achieving favorable funding costs, the securitization underscores market confidence in SoFi's loan portfolio and strategic direction. It furnishes vital liquidity and validates the Loan Platform Business as an attractive asset generator.

Further underscoring its commitment to member value, SoFi has unveiled an enriched SoFi Plus premium membership program, now offering benefits valued at over $1,000 annually. The enhanced SoFi Plus membership delivers a suite of premium perks, including unlimited access to certified financial planners, substantial discounts on home loans, and amplified rewards on investment deposits and travel bookings.

These enhancements aim to deepen member engagement, foster loyalty, and drive adoption across SoFi’s expanding product ecosystem, creating a more compelling value proposition for its user base.

SoFi's Financial Story Unfolds

SoFi Technologies' financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2024 provides a compelling narrative of growth and increasing profitability. The company reported a 24% year-over-year surge in adjusted net revenue, reaching $739.1 million for the quarter. It achieved full-year GAAP profitability for the first time in its history, with a net income of $498.7 million.

Notably, the Financial Services and Technology Platform segments emerged as significant revenue drivers, signaling the diversification strategy's effectiveness. Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 reached $666.5 million, a 54% increase compared to the previous year, highlighting improved operational efficiency and earnings power.

Looking ahead, SoFi management has issued optimistic projections for 2025, anticipating adjusted net revenue to reach between $3.2 and $3.275 billion, representing a 23% to 26% year-over-year growth trajectory. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA is projected to fall within the range of $845 to $865 million, reflecting a targeted incremental EBITDA margin of 30%, indicating continued profitability expansion.

Member growth remains a key performance indicator, with SoFi reporting reaching over 10.1 million members by the close of 2024, a 34% annual increase. Product adoption also exhibited robust growth, with total products exceeding 14.7 million, up 32% year-over-year. These metrics collectively demonstrate SoFi's capacity to expand its user base and deepen engagement across its diverse financial offerings.

Market Realities for SoFi Investors

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:SOFI]

Despite these positive operational and financial indicators, market sentiment surrounding SoFi Technologies remains cautiously neutral, as reflected in the analyst consensus rating of Hold. The average analyst price target of approximately $12.50 per share suggests limited near-term upside from current trading levels, indicating a tempered outlook from the analyst community. Furthermore, the substantial short interest in SOFI shares, with over 131 million shares sold short as of February 28, 2025, representing 12.33% of the float, signals persistent bearish sentiment or hedging activity within the market.

Investors must also consider broader macroeconomic factors and inherent risks within the fintech sector. Market volatility, fluctuating interest rates, and potential economic downturns can impact SoFi's lending and financial services businesses.

Competition within the rapidly evolving fintech landscape remains intense, and uncertainties surrounding student loan repayments continue to be relevant to SoFi, given its historical roots in student loan refinancing. These external variables and market dynamics contribute to the complex investment thesis surrounding SoFi Technologies.

Balancing Growth With Prudence

SoFi Technologies presents a multifaceted investment proposition characterized by compelling growth narratives and inherent market risks. Positive catalysts, including strategic expansions in the Loan Platform Business, successful securitization initiatives, and enhanced member benefits, underscore SoFi's operational momentum and strategic execution.

Strong financial performance in Q4 2024 and optimistic 2025 guidance further bolster the bullish case, showcasing the company's transition towards sustained profitability and scalable growth.

However, a balanced perspective necessitates acknowledging prevailing market sentiment, as reflected in the Hold analyst consensus and significant short interest in SOFI shares. Macroeconomic uncertainties and sector-specific risks warrant careful consideration.

Ultimately, the decision to invest in SoFi at current levels hinges on an individual investor's risk tolerance, investment horizon, and conviction in SoFi's long-term growth trajectory.

For investors with a higher risk appetite and a long-term focus, SoFi's current valuation may offer an opportune entry point predicated on continued execution and the realization of its growth initiatives.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.