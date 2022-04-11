SoFi Stock Alert: Is There Value Amid the Student-Debt Rubble

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Last week, the White House announced it will be extending the student loan payment moratorium from May 1 until August 31. While this is great news for student loan holders, it’s not good for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). SOFI stock fell 15.6% last week after the extension was announced.

In response, the company reduced its outlook for both earnings and revenue. Management now sees adjusted earnings of $100 million vs. a prior outlook of $180 million and revenue of $1.47 billion vs. prior expectations of $1.57 billion.

While the extension is a bit of a blow right now for SoFi, not all hope is lost. The President Joe Biden Administration shows no concrete signs to have student debt canceled, meaning student loans will still have to be repaid. President Biden stated, “I’m asking all student loan borrowers to work with the Department of Education to prepare for a return to repayment.”

Total student debt is currently estimated at a whopping $1.8 trillion.

SoFi stock is not handling this news well, nor should it be. However, it doesn’t help that growth stocks continue to struggle and SoFi stock is no exception. The stock is working on its fifth straight daily decline and eighth loss in the last nine sessions. While shares initially gapped higher on earnings on March 1, the stock has since fallen more than 40%.

However, that hasn’t stopped the analysts from sticking to their long calls. Since SoFi cut its outlook on April 6, there have been a handful of solid upside price targets and in some cases, buy ratings. Since that date, here are a few of them:

Mizuho — Buy rating — $14 price target

Jefferies — Buy rating — $20 price target

Bank of America — Hold rating — $12 price target

Oppenheimer — Buy rating — $13 price target

Morgan Stanley — Hold rating — $10 price target

Wedbush — Buy rating — $15 price target

Citigroup — Buy rating — $17 price target

As you can see, the highest target is $20, which implies more than 150% upside from current levels. Even the lowest price target of $10 would imply 29% upside. So there’s a clear case for some investors to own SoFi stock despite these recent hurdles. However, given the volatility in growth stocks, it’s likely to continue being a bumpy ride in the short term.

If investors can look beyond that and focus on the long term, then the current price may represent a reasonable risk/reward.

On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.

The post SoFi Stock Alert: Is There Value Amid the Student-Debt Rubble appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.