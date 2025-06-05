$SOFI stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOFI stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $445,651,080 of trading volume.

$SOFI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SOFI:

$SOFI insiders have traded $SOFI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY RISHEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,616 shares for an estimated $1,889,078 .

. KELLI KEOUGH (EVP, GBUL, SIPS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 60,895 shares for an estimated $853,451 .

. BASHIR RUZWANA sold 52,000 shares for an estimated $833,185

ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER (EVP GBUL Borrow) purchased 30,599 shares for an estimated $500,000

$SOFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of $SOFI stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SOFI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SOFI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

$SOFI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOFI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/09/2024

$SOFI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOFI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SOFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark DeVries from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $14.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $13.0 on 12/19/2024

