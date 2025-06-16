$SOFI stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOFI stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $342,754,054 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SOFI:
$SOFI Insider Trading Activity
$SOFI insiders have traded $SOFI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAGDALENA YESIL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 174,280 shares for an estimated $2,469,800.
- JEREMY RISHEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,616 shares for an estimated $1,889,078.
- KELLI KEOUGH (EVP, GBUL, SIPS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 60,895 shares for an estimated $853,451.
- ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER (EVP GBUL Borrow) purchased 30,599 shares for an estimated $500,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SOFI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of $SOFI stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. removed 31,154,165 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $479,774,141
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 10,044,100 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,812,883
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,366,793 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,675,802
- NORGES BANK removed 7,219,938 shares (-51.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,187,045
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 6,365,363 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,029,171
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 6,098,294 shares (+3202.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,923,159
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 5,537,614 shares (+92.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,402,450
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SOFI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SOFI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$SOFI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOFI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SOFI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SOFI forecast page.
$SOFI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOFI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SOFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark DeVries from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $14.0 on 01/03/2025
- Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $13.0 on 12/19/2024
You can track data on $SOFI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.