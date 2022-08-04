SoFi Stock: 3 Reasons to Be Bullish After Earnings

Today's video focuses on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and takes a look at its most recent earnings. SoFi reported remarkable growth in all its metrics, and there are numerous reasons to be bullish on the company. During the Q&A session of the earnings call, management shared excellent insight on how and why growth continues to accelerate. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 3, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 3, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.