SOFI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Product Expansion and Guidance

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI emphasized accelerating customer engagement, product expansion, and a broader financial services ecosystem on its second-quarter 2026 earnings call.

Management highlighted stronger cross-selling, new subscription and AI offerings, and expanded lending channels while raising full-year revenue expectations.

SOFI Advances its Member Growth Strategy

CEO Anthony Noto said SoFi reached an important point in its strategy as member growth continued alongside deeper product adoption.

The company added 1.1 million members in the quarter, lifting total members to 15.8 million, up 35% year over year. Products increased 42% to 24.4 million.

Management emphasized that products per member reached 1.54, reflecting stronger engagement across the platform.

SoFi Expands Premium and AI Offerings

SOFI highlighted SoFi Plus and SoFi Coach as key tools for increasing customer lifetime value and engagement.

The company surpassed 200,000 paid SoFi Plus subscribers after moving the offering to a paid model, with management targeting further expansion.

SoFi Coach generated nearly half a million conversations with more than 90% positive feedback, according to management.

SOFI Delivers Broad-Based Revenue Growth

SOFI reported adjusted net revenues of $1.21 billion, up 40% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. Adjusted EPS was $0.12, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SoFi Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SoFi Technologies, Inc. Quote

Chief financial officer Chris Lapointe said that adjusted EBITDA reached $358 million, up 44% year over year, with a 30% margin.

The company also reported adjusted net income of $160 million and its 11th consecutive profitable quarter.

SoFi Strengthens Lending and Fee Businesses

SoFi reported record total loan originations of $14.8 billion, supported by personal, student, and home lending demand.

Management noted personal loan originations reached $10.7 billion, including $3.1 billion through the Loan Platform Business.

Credit trends remained strong, with personal loan credit performance improving and management maintaining confidence in underwriting standards.

SOFI Builds Enterprise Platform Momentum

SOFI continued expanding its technology capabilities through SoFi Tech Solutions, Big Business Banking and the acquisition of Peach Finance.

Management said that Big Business Banking began processing transactions through the SoFi Exchange Network, expanding enterprise payment capabilities.

The Technology Platform segment generated $84.5 million in second-quarter revenues, with sequential growth driven by new client contributions and monetization.

SoFi Raises Outlook While Maintaining Focus

SoFi increased its 2026 adjusted net revenue outlook to $4.75-$4.85 billion, implying 32-35% annual growth.

Management maintained expectations for approximately $1.6 billion of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS of about $0.60 for 2026.

Analysts focused on growth durability, lending expansion and cross-buy trends during the call. Management continued emphasizing product depth, customer engagement and diversified revenue streams.

Zacks Signals for SOFI

SOFI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. The Zacks Rank focuses on earnings estimate revisions and helps indicate potential stock performance over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of F, a Momentum Score of A, and a VGM Score of F. The Style Score evaluates value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher grades representing stronger relative traits.

The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new company information and quarterly results.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.