SoFi Promotions And Bonus Offers Of November 2022

SoFi is a leading financial technology company founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Francisco. Today, it has over four million members and offers numerous financial services, including student loan refinancing, investing and banking.

One way SoFi draws in new customers is by offering welcome bonuses. These bonuses vary, but they generally require you to open a new account and set up direct deposit. The current SoFi bonus is for new customers who open an online bank account and receive qualifying direct deposits. To receive the full bonus, customers must deposit $5,000 or more.

Here are the current SoFi promotions and bonuses available for new banking customers. Offer details are accurate as of Oct. 31, 2022.

SoFi Bonuses and Promotions 2022

SoFi Online Bank Account Bonus: Collect Up to

SoFi’s online bank account is both a checking and savings account rolled into one. It has plenty of noteworthy features, including no monthly fees, automatic savings tools, a annual percentage yield (APY) . The higher APY is available when you set up direct deposits and up to 15% cash back on local debit card purchases. If you don’t set up direct deposits, you’ll still earn the lower APY.

What is the offer? Open a SoFi online bank account and get a cash bonus when you deposit the required minimum within the 25-day evaluation period. Earn a.

What Else Should You Know About SoFi Bonus Offers?

Before you sign up for SoFi’s $250 bonus, keep the following points in mind.

Your Bonus May Be Taxable

Many people don’t realize that bank bonuses are considered taxable income for the year in which they’re received. This means SoFi will report any bonuses and interest you earn to the IRS, and you’ll receive Form 1099-MISC from SoFi around tax time.

SoFi Money Customers Aren’t Eligible for the Promotion

If you have or have had a SoFi Money account enrolled in direct deposit, you’re not eligible to receive the SoFi $250 bonus. It’s for new SoFi banking customers only.

For context, SoFi Money was the company’s previous cash management account, which is no longer available to new customers. SoFi Money was similar to SoFi’s new online bank account but with more features. SoFi has since discontinued its Money account and is asking current customers to upgrade to the new online bank account as soon as possible. If you’re a current SoFi Money customer, you should’ve received an upgrade invite via email or the mobile app.

How To Get a SoFi Referral Bonus

SoFi has a “Get $50, Give $25” referral bonus for new checking and savings account customers. You get $50 for referring a new customer, and they get $25 as a welcome bonus. To qualify, your referral must open a new SoFi online bank account using your unique referral link. Then, they must deposit funds via ACH transfer or a debit card instant transfer within 14 days of account opening. You’ll receive your payout within seven business days after your referral meets the requirements.

How To Use a SoFi Invest Bonus

SoFi has a referral program that lets you earn $50 in stock and give $25 in stock. To qualify, someone must open a SoFi Invest account using your unique referral link and deposit at least $100. SoFi’s referral program is capped at $10,000 each calendar year, so you can’t earn more than that amount.

