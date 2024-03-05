SOFI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.19, changing hands as low as $7.59 per share. SoFi Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOFI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.45 per share, with $11.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.56.

