SoFi Is Officially Going Public; Here's Which SPAC Is Making It Happen

Chamath Palihapitiya has orchestrated some pretty impressive deals through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in the past couple of years, including Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN). And with three pre-deal SPACs still searching for acquisition targets, investors have been anxiously waiting to see what he might take public next.

It appears we have our answer. Palihapitiya's fifth blank-check company, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V (NYSE: IPOE), reportedly plans to take fintech start-up Social Finance (SoFi) public. The SPAC raised about $800 million in an IPO in 2020 and had been looking for an acquisition target ever since.

The deal values SoFi at $8.65 billion, including the money being contributed as part of the SPAC merger.

SoFi is an online lender offering personal loans, mortgages, and student loan refinancing, as well as newer products and services like stock trading, a robo-advisor, and a credit card. The company was founded in 2011 and recently applied for a banking charter. It reported that it expects to generate about $1 billion in revenue in 2021.

It was widely reported about a month ago that SoFi was considering a 2021 IPO using a SPAC merger.

The company's most recent funding round valued SoFi at $5.7 billion in private markets, so while the rumored SPAC merger would certainly be a step up in valuation, it wouldn't be quite as much of a premium as many other recent IPOs have received.

The SPAC itself is holding more than $800 million that will be included, and there is expected to be a private investment in public equity (or PIPE) of $1.2 billion as well, so an $8.65 billion post-money valuation doesn't seem like a big stretch.

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings. V. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings. V. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

