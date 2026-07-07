SOFI Innovation: Are Coach and Composer the Next Growth Layer?

SoFi Technologies SOFI is leaning harder into AI as it turns its “everything app” into a more active financial hub. In the first quarter of 2026, the company added a record 1.1 million members, reaching 14.7 million, while products rose 39% year over year to 22.2 million. Cross-buy reached 43%, showing that more members are using multiple SoFi products.

That matters because SoFi’s model depends on deeper relationships, not just one-time account openings. Management calls this the Financial Services Productivity Loop, where brand awareness brings in members, more products build trust and higher lifetime value supports innovation. In the first quarter, unaided brand awareness hit 10%, showing that the platform is gaining visibility.

SoFi Coach fits into that plan. The AI chat tool helps members track spending, manage debt, plan goals and take next steps in the SoFi app. In early testing, nearly 70% of engaged test members took actions such as paying down debt or moving money into higher-yield accounts.

Composer by SoFi focuses on investing. The platform lets investors build, test and automate rules-based strategies. Users can create custom strategies, explore more than 2,000 community-built strategies or combine approaches into diversified portfolios while keeping control over rules and inputs.

The AI push comes as SoFi is already showing strong financial momentum. First-quarter 2026 adjusted net revenues rose 41% to $1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA increased 62% to $340 million. If Coach drives daily engagement and Composer expands investing usage, AI could become a practical growth layer for SOFI’s member ecosystem.

How Are Other Competitors Faring?

Upstart UPST remains the most direct AI-driven lending peer to SOFI. Its proprietary models assess credit risk, detect fraud, price loans and support expansion into auto and home lending. The company says AI remains its growth engine despite profit pressure. In the first quarter of 2026, 91% of loans on Upstart’s platform were fully automated, with no human intervention.

Happen, Inc. HAPN, formerly LendingClub, operates Happen Bank and positions itself primarily as a digital bank. It uses AI, machine learning and data-driven underwriting to support credit decisions, risk assessment and loan pricing. Its rebranding reflects a shift beyond marketplace lending toward a broader digital banking platform. In first-quarter 2026, it generated $2.7 billion in loan originations, up 31% year over year.

SOFI’s Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Shares of SOFI have gained 9% in the past three months, outperforming the broader industry but underperforming the S&P 500 Index.



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From a valuation standpoint, SOFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67X, well above the industry’s 9.80X. It carries a Value Score of F.



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SOFI’s estimates have remained unchanged over the past month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS is pegged at 59 cents.



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SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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