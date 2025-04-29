SOFI Earnings Results: $SOFI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOFI ($SOFI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $770,720,000, beating estimates of $753,828,847 by $16,891,153.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SOFI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SOFI Insider Trading Activity

SOFI insiders have traded $SOFI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 31,154,165 shares for an estimated $498,834,767 .

. JEREMY RISHEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,616 shares for an estimated $1,889,078 .

. KELLI KEOUGH (EVP, GBUL, SIPS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 58,965 shares for an estimated $838,919 .

. BASHIR RUZWANA sold 52,000 shares for an estimated $833,185

ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER (EVP GBUL Borrow) purchased 30,599 shares for an estimated $500,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SOFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of SOFI stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SOFI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SOFI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SOFI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOFI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SOFI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SOFI forecast page.

SOFI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOFI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SOFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark DeVries from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $14.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $13.0 on 12/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.