SoFi Earnings Fuel a Rally on Record Numbers - Is SOFI Stock a Buy Now?

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock surged 15% Monday morning after a strong earnings report. SoFi went public in 2021 and was dismissed as a meme stock, but earnings are proving otherwise. In fact, the company'searnings callprovided a nice surprise for investors. Please watch the seven-minute video below for my quick take on SoFi stock.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 30, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 30, 2023.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Cuka has positions in Bank of America and SoFi Technologies and has the following options: long January 2023 $35 calls on SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

