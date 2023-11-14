SOFI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.37, changing hands as high as $7.53 per share. SoFi Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOFI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.24 per share, with $11.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.48.

