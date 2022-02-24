SoFi: Technisys Deal Makes Strategic Sense, Says Analyst

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has set its sights on becoming the the "Amazon Web Services of Fintech." On Tuesday, the company announced a development which could move it closer to that goal.

The company said it is acquiring multi-product core banking platform Technisys. The all-stock deal will cost $1.1 billion and will provide Technisys shareholders with 84 million shares of SoFi stock (resulting in 10% dilution, so in the near-term will likely impact profit). The deal should close in 2Q22.

So, what does Technisys bring to the table?

In the US and Latin America, the cloud-native platform already serves more than 60 established bank, fintech, and non-financial brands. Per SOFI, put to work with its existing technology platform Galileo, the company will be able to offer a multi-product core financial platform which is customizable and which in one tech stack boasts both UX/ UI streamlining and payment processing abilities.

Technisys is currently growing at a faster pace than SOFI's Tech Platform segment, having delivered revenue of $70 million in 2021, amounting to a 24% uptick from 2020. Through 2025, the acquisition is expected to add a cumulative $500-$800 million in revenues. Meanwhile, between 2023 to 2025 the addition should also result in cumulative cost saves between $75 to $85 million.

Given the competitive US market, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele thinks the deal “strategically makes sense.”

“We expect revenues to build over time with more weighting to years 2024-25 given revenue synergies and cross-sell building momentum,” the analyst went on to add. “The NT opportunity of revenue stems from cross-selling between SOFI's Galileo and now Technisys' customer base. With a mid-teens IRR (internal rate of return) through 2025E, expect EBITDA margin accretion over time.”

Overall, there’s no change to Gabriele’s Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating or $18 price target, which suggests room for 83% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Gabriele’s track record, click here)

Most on the Street agree with Gabriele’s take, though not all are on board; based on 8 Buys vs. 3 Holds, the stock boasts a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average target stands at $18.85, representing potential one-year upside of 92%. (See SoFi stock forecast on TipRanks)

