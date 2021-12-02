SoFi: A “Soros Stock” for Neo-Finance Fanatics

San Francisco-based SoFi Technologies (SOFI) operates an all-in-one online personal finance platform. I am bullish on the stock.

SOFI stock has been wiggling and wobbling this year. Judging from the price action, you wouldn't know how disruptive this company really is.

For one thing, SoFi is effectively trying to bring an end-to-end banking experience to your phone. In contrast to old-fashioned, traditional banks, SoFi wants its customers to achieve financial independence.

Thus, it's easy to see why SoFi would appeal to younger generations, like Millennials and Gen Z.

Yet, there's a SOFI stock investor who's definitely not a Millennial or Zoomer. Indeed, he's been in the investing game for many years, and his sizable stake in SoFi speaks volumes about the company's prospects. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

A Quick Look at SOFI Stock

So, let's talk about the wiggling and the wobbling of SOFI stock. Since the beginning of 2021, it has oscillated between $14 at the low end and $24 at the high end.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing. Sure, it may be frustrating for long-term investors, but an established range can provide clear entry and exit points.

As November headed into its final days, SOFI stock sat comfortably at $18 and change.

Short-term "swing" traders can pick up some shares if the stock gets closer to the $14 support level. Then, they could start to take profits at $24.

Long-term investing is an entirely different game, with different rules. You'd need to have patience and really have a belief in SoFi as an ongoing business enterprise.

Moreover, you'd definitely want to be aware of SoFi's financials. Thankfully, the company just issued some critical fiscal data.

Grown, Broadened, and Diversified

With the company's third-quarter 2021 results, it's safe to say that SoFi absolutely knocked it out of the park.

At the heart of SoFi's personal-finance platform is the members. Without them, SoFi's business would cease to exist.

During the third quarter, SoFi recorded 96% total year-over-year member growth, to a whopping 2.9 million.

Looking at it from another angle, SoFi added 377,000 new members, marking the second-highest quarterly increase in the company's history.

What brought so many new users to the platform? Reportedly, SoFi Money, SoFi Invest, and SoFi Credit Card drove 79% of the quarter's new member growth.

On the financial front, SoFi generated $272 million in third-quarter 2021 revenues. That's a 35% increase on a year-over-year basis.

SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto took the opportunity to celebrate an outstanding quarter for his company.

"Through successful execution, we've grown, broadened, and diversified our three business segments, resulting in another quarter of record revenue and a fifth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA," Noto observed.

A Billionaire's Big Bet

You might know him as "the Man Who Broke the Bank of England" or as the investing legend who achieved decades-long average annual returns of 30% through his Quantum Fund.

Simply put, George Soros knows a thing or two about finance - and when he makes a big-ticket stock purchase, Wall Street pays attention. So, heads surely turned when Soros opened a position in SOFI stock at 177,500 shares, valued at $3.2 million not long ago.

There's no way to know exactly what Soros was thinking when he bought all of those shares. Perhaps he had those aforementioned membership and revenue stats in mind. Moreover, Soros seems to like disruptive businesses, and SoFi certainly fits that description.

For example, an old-fashioned lender might not have SoFi's commitment to a "no fee" policy, in which the only cost to borrowers is the interest on the loan.

Whatever Soros might be thinking, his large position in SOFI stock should boost any current or prospective investor's confidence in the company.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, SOFI earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and two Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. The average SoFi Technologies price target is $25.57, implying 56% upside potential.

The Takeaway

SOFI stock has demonstrated a defined range, which short-term traders can use to their advantage.

For the long term, though, patience will be the key to solid returns as SoFi's grows its membership base and generates robust revenues.

Plus, Soros's seal of approval should sweeten the deal for anyone considering a long position in SoFi.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, David Moadel did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

