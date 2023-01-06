Sodexo's Q1 boosted by return to office and price hikes

Jan 6 (Reuters) - French catering and food services group Sodexo EXHO.PA on Friday beat forecasts for first-quarter sales, as a continued return to the workplace and other physical venues helped its On-site business rebound above pre-pandemic levels.

Group sales came in at 6.33 billion euros ($6.65 billion), above an analyst forecast of 6.17 billion euros in the consensus provided by the company, while its On-site business grew 11.9% organically, helped by price hikes and surpassing 2019 levels, Sodexo said.

($1 = 0.9515 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Tom Hogue)

