Sodexo tops Q1 sales estimates as people return to offices

Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

January 06, 2023 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Adds details

Jan 6 (Reuters) - French caterer Sodexo EXHO.PA on Friday beat market estimates for first-quarter sales, as a return to the workplace and other venues helped its On-site business surpass pre-pandemic levels, while price hikes also helped.

Group sales came in at 6.33 billion euros ($6.65 billion) to top analysts' consensus estimate of 6.17 billion euros, provided by the company, while its On-site business surpassed 2019 levels and grew 11.9% organically.

"On-Site Services continued to benefit from ... a higher level of attendance, in all geographies, in the workplace, in stadiums, in convention centers and in Universities," Chief Executive Sophie Bellon said, adding that price hikes also helped the division.

Caterers are trying to renegotiate tariffs and supplier agreements as the sector faces rising costs. Sodexo previously said it had passed much of the higher costs to clients, but has had difficulties with some, particularly in the public sector and schools.

Its Benefits & Rewards division, which delivers vouchers to businesses for employees, grew as much as 23.4% in the quarter.

Sodexo had said in November it would look to expand its vouchers business as companies seek more ways to retain staff in tight labour markets and greater flexibility as more employees work remotely.

The caterer on Friday confirmed its guidance for the year 2023.

($1 = 0.9515 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Tom Hogue and Vinay Dwivedi)

((olivier.sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.