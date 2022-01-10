Markets

Sodexo To Buy Frontline Food Services

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management company, said that it agreed to buy Frontline Food Services, doing business as Accent Food Services, to further accelerate its food transformation in North America.

The closing of the acquisition is expected in the coming months.

Frontline started as a family-owned vending business in central Texas. It provides a complete menu of refreshment solutions including vending, self-check-out markets, office coffee, pantry and catering to thousands of customers, providing superior customer service and innovation.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

