Sodexo shareholders give green light to Pluxee spin-off

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

January 30, 2024 — 05:21 am EST

Written by Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sodexo EXHO.PA shareholders on Tuesday approved the spin-off of its voucher and benefits division Pluxee, paving the way for its listing on Euronext Paris on Feb. 1.

French food caterer, which is benefiting from the cost-of-living crisis as employers look for ways to support staff without hiking wages, announced in April 2023 a plan to spin off and list the voucher unit in 2024, betting on the good performance of the business.

Shareholders will receive one Pluxee share for each of their Sodexo shares.

