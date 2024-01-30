News & Insights

Markets

Sodexo Shareholders Approve Pluxee Spin-off - Quick Facts

January 30, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - At a shareholders meeting of Sodexo, the resolution proposed by the Board to approve the exceptional distribution in kind of one Pluxee share for every Sodexo share held was adopted by a very large majority. With the approval of the distribution, Sodexo is confirming the spin-off and listing of Pluxee on February 1, 2024. Delivery of the Pluxee shares to shareholders is scheduled for February 5.

Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board and CEO of Sodexo, said: "We are delighted to witness the creation of two pure players in large and fast-growing markets as both now have the opportunity to realize their full potential, and to accelerate value creation for all stakeholders."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.