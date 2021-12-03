Sodexo seals deal to sell Paris cabaret Le Lido to Accor

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French catering group Sodexo EXHO.PA said on Friday it had sealed a deal to sell the renowned Paris cabaret Le Lido to Europe's largest hotel group Accor ACCPPA>, confirming a media report.

"Sodexo confirms it reached a deal with Accor over plans to sell Lido de Paris," a Sodexo spokesperson said in an e-mail to Reuters.

Further details were not immediately available, ahead of a meeting early next week with staff representatives, the spokesperson said.

The price paid for Le Lido, a tourist hotspot located on the Champs Elysee avenue, would be "symbolic" in view of the sector's difficulties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, French daily Les Echos, which was first to report the deal, said earlier.

Accor declined to comment.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)

