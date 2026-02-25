Sodexo (SDXOF) Price Target Decreased by 20.21% to 61.66

The average one-year price target for Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXOF) has been revised to $61.66 / share. This is a decrease of 20.21% from the prior estimate of $77.28 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.43 to a high of $80.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.58% from the latest reported closing price of $94.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sodexo. This is an decrease of 82 owner(s) or 32.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDXOF is 0.14%, an increase of 32.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.27% to 10,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 2,132K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 761K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDXOF by 14.29% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,508K shares , representing a decrease of 782.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDXOF by 88.67% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 642K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 600K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

