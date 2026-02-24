Sodexo S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SDXAY) Price Target Decreased by 20.75% to 16.21

The average one-year price target for Sodexo S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SDXAY) has been revised to $16.21 / share. This is a decrease of 20.75% from the prior estimate of $20.46 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.45 to a high of $33.64 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.69% from the latest reported closing price of $18.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sodexo S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDXAY is 0.00%, an increase of 46.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.15% to 209K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Management holds 139K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 25.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDXAY by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Everett Harris holds 49K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 75.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDXAY by 230.93% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%.

Nbc Securities holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

