Sodexo S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SDXAY) Price Target Decreased by 10.86% to 24.17

The average one-year price target for Sodexo S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SDXAY) has been revised to $24.17 / share. This is a decrease of 10.86% from the prior estimate of $27.11 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.60 to a high of $35.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.65% from the latest reported closing price of $18.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sodexo S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDXAY is 0.00%, an increase of 77.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.33% to 136K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Management holds 104K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing a decrease of 24.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDXAY by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Everett Harris holds 12K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 75.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDXAY by 263.65% over the last quarter.

