Sodexo S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (SDXAY) Price Target Increased by 15.95% to 41.17

The average one-year price target for Sodexo S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SDXAY) has been revised to 41.17 / share. This is an increase of 15.95% from the prior estimate of 35.51 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.57 to a high of 75.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.96% from the latest reported closing price of 22.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sodexo S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDXAY is 0.33%, an increase of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.18% to 14,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 2,477K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing a decrease of 23.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDXAY by 9.29% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 1,935K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 970K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares, representing a decrease of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDXAY by 10.79% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,909K shares, representing a decrease of 701.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDXAY by 87.52% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 593K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDXAY by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.