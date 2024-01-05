News & Insights

Sodexo quarterly sales rise on higher prices, new contracts

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

January 05, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - French food caterer Sodexo EXHO.PA on Friday reported growth in its first-quarter sales, as expected, supported by higher prices and new contracts.

The company's quarterly sales came in at 6.29 billion euros, up 3.1% from the year-ago period, and roughly in line with a consensus provided by the company that had expected 6.28 billion euro.

The numbers exclude Pluxee, Sodexo's vouchers unit which the group plans to spin off and do a separate listing in February.

Employers have turned to Sodexo's vouchers such as meal and fuel cards to help workers cope with the cost-of-living crisis, while staff returning to offices and higher pricing have also boosted its business.

Sales growth in all geographies was "due to pricing, new contract ramp-ups and continued volume growth, particularly in the Corporate services, Sports & Leisure and Education," Chief Executive Officer Sophie Bellon said in a statement.

Bellon said the company's plans for Pluxee's spin-off and listing are on track.

Sodexo also confirmed its outlook for 2024 and 2025.

