Sodexo Q3 Organic Revenue Growth At 10.5%; Now Sees FY23 Organic Revenue Growth Close To 11%

(RTTNews) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) reported that its third quarter consolidated revenues reached 6.0 billion euros, up 9.1% year-on-year including negative currency impact and a net contribution from acquisitions and disposals. Third quarter organic growth was 10.5%. On-Site Services organic growth was at 9.9% and Pluxee organic growth was 25.5%.

The company refined fiscal 2023 guidance to reflect the strong Pluxee performance and solid in-line performance of On-site Services in the third quarter. Group organic revenue growth is projected close to 11% and Group underlying operating profit margin at 5.5%, at constant rates.

