Sodexo Q1 Revenues Up 20.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management company, reported that its consolidated revenues for the first quarter fiscal 2023 were 6.3 billion euros, up 20.2% year-on-year including a net effect from acquisitions and disposals of -1.2%, and a strong positive currency impact of 9.2%, reflecting the strength of the US dollar and the Brazilian real. Organic growth was 12.3%.

On-site Services revenues were 6.1 billion euros, up 11.9% organically. This growth reflected the recovery in Food services, up 19.2%.

The company still expects organic revenue growth for fiscal 2023 to be between 8% and 10%, and underlying operating profit margin close to 5.5%, at constant rates.

