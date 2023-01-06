Markets

Sodexo Q1 Revenues Up 20.2% - Quick Facts

January 06, 2023 — 01:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management company, reported that its consolidated revenues for the first quarter fiscal 2023 were 6.3 billion euros, up 20.2% year-on-year including a net effect from acquisitions and disposals of -1.2%, and a strong positive currency impact of 9.2%, reflecting the strength of the US dollar and the Brazilian real. Organic growth was 12.3%.

On-site Services revenues were 6.1 billion euros, up 11.9% organically. This growth reflected the recovery in Food services, up 19.2%.

The company still expects organic revenue growth for fiscal 2023 to be between 8% and 10%, and underlying operating profit margin close to 5.5%, at constant rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.