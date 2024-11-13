Sodexo price target raised to EUR 96 from EUR 91 at Berenberg

Berenberg raised the firm’s price target on Sodexo (SDXAY) to EUR 96 from EUR 91 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SDXAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.