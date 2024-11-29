Sodexo price target raised to EUR 90 from EUR 88 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Estelle Weingrod raised the firm’s price target on Sodexo (SDXAY) to EUR 90 from EUR 88 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
