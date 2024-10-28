Sodexo price target raised to EUR 88 from EUR 85 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Estelle Weingrod raised the firm’s price target on Sodexo (SDXAY) to EUR 88 from EUR 85 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
