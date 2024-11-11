Sodexo price target raised to EUR 82 from EUR 80 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Karl Green raised the firm’s price target on Sodexo (SDXAY) to EUR 82 from EUR 80 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
