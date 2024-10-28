Sodexo price target raised to EUR 102 from EUR 98 at Citi

Citi analyst Leo Carrington raised the firm’s price target on Sodexo (SDXAY) to EUR 102 from EUR 98 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
