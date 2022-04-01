Sodexo narrows FY guidance as COVID-19, war in Ukraine stoke uncertainties

April 1 (Reuters) - French catering and food services group Sodexo EXHO.PA on Friday narrowed its full-year organic revenue growth guidance, citing uncertainties due to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

The Paris-based firm now expects organic revenue growth around the bottom of its previously forecast range of 15% to 18% for its 2022 fiscal year ending Aug. 31.

The group serves businesses, armed forces, hospitals, schools and events attendees.

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Diana Mandiá; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

