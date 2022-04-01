Sodexo H1 Profit Surges; Backs FY22 Margin View, Sees Organic Growth At Lower End Of Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management company, reported Friday that its first-half group net profit surged to 337 million euros from last year's 33 million euros.

Earnings per share were 2.30 euros, up from 0.23 euro a year ago.

Underlying net profit was 339 million euros or 2.32 euros per share, compared to prior year's 128 million euros or 0.87 euro per share.

Revenue grew 19.4 percent to 10.26 billion euros from last year's 8.60 billion euros. Revenues increased 15.9 percent at constant currency rates.

Looking ahead for the second half of the year, the company said it is confident that the return to the workplace and Sports & Leisure events will continue to recover. However, the environment remains uncertain with intermittent local outbreaks of Covid-19, and the war in Ukraine.

Further for fiscal 2022, the company maintained expectations for underlying operating profit margin close to 5 percent, at constant rates.

The company now expects organic growth to be around the bottom of the range of 15 percent to 18 percent given in October 2021.

