Markets

Sodexo Extends Shell Workplace Services Deal For 5 Years

September 17, 2025 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sodexo S.A. (SW.PA, SDXOF), a French food services and facilities management company, on Wednesday announced that it has renewed its collaboration with Shell plc (SHEL) for five years.

Under the agreement, Sodexo will operate workplace services across 41 sites in 19 countries, including corporate offices, refineries, offshore sites, and camps.

The new contract, starting November 1 and builds on the partnership that began in 2020.

Sodexo will continue to provide 6,000 meals per day across 21 restaurants through its Modern Recipe, Kitchen Works, and Aspretto brands, alongside services such as reception, concierge, building maintenance, systems operations, and events management.

Sodexo is currently trading 0.19% higher at EUR 52.30 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.