Sodexo Extends Shell Workplace Services Deal For 5 Years

(RTTNews) - Sodexo S.A. (SW.PA, SDXOF), a French food services and facilities management company, on Wednesday announced that it has renewed its collaboration with Shell plc (SHEL) for five years.

Under the agreement, Sodexo will operate workplace services across 41 sites in 19 countries, including corporate offices, refineries, offshore sites, and camps.

The new contract, starting November 1 and builds on the partnership that began in 2020.

Sodexo will continue to provide 6,000 meals per day across 21 restaurants through its Modern Recipe, Kitchen Works, and Aspretto brands, alongside services such as reception, concierge, building maintenance, systems operations, and events management.

