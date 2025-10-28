Sodexo (ENXTPA:SW) Price Target Decreased by 10.02% to 60.95

The average one-year price target for Sodexo (ENXTPA:SW) has been revised to €60.95 / share. This is a decrease of 10.02% from the prior estimate of €67.74 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €47.47 to a high of €88.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.51% from the latest reported closing price of €51.00 / share.

Sodexo Maintains 5.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.29%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sodexo. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 11.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SW is 0.22%, an increase of 11.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.24% to 17,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 2,645K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SW by 3.11% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 2,132K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 1,102K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing an increase of 26.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SW by 14.43% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 949K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares , representing a decrease of 33.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SW by 44.54% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 890K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SW by 14.52% over the last quarter.

