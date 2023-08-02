Sodexo - ADR (SDXAY) Price Target Increased by 43.04% to 40.15

The average one-year price target for Sodexo - ADR (OTC:SDXAY) has been revised to 40.15 / share. This is an increase of 43.04% from the prior estimate of 28.07 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.69 to a high of 55.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.39% from the latest reported closing price of 20.55 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sodexo - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDXAY is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.65% to 1K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pacer Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDXAY by 2.82% over the last quarter.
