Soda Nikka Reports Profit Increase Amidst Revised Forecasts

Soda Nikka Co., Ltd. reported a marginal increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, with a notable 52.9% rise in profits attributable to owners of the parent. Despite a decrease in comprehensive income, the company has revised its dividend and earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, indicating potential growth opportunities.

