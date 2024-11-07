News & Insights

Soda Nikka Reports Profit Increase Amidst Revised Forecasts

November 07, 2024 — 12:29 am EST

Soda Nikka Co., Ltd. (JP:8158) has released an update.

Soda Nikka Co., Ltd. reported a marginal increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, with a notable 52.9% rise in profits attributable to owners of the parent. Despite a decrease in comprehensive income, the company has revised its dividend and earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, indicating potential growth opportunities.

