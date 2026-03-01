Socorro Dumps Its Entire Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Position Worth $5.2 Million

Key Points

Socorro sold 62,346 ARE shares during the fourth 2025

Quarter-end position value decreased by $5.20 million

Post-trade, Socorro held zero ARE shares, with no remaining position value as of quarter-end

The position was previously 1.9% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Socorro Asset Management LP fully liquidated its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), selling 62,346 shares.

What else to know

Socorro sold out of ARE, reducing its position from 1.9% of AUM in the previous quarter to zero

Top stock holdings after the filing: NYSE:SRE: $11.82 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSE:MS: $11.23 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:PNC: $11.08 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSE:KO: $9.85 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of February 18, 2026, shares of ARE were priced at $54.16, down by 39.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 52.1 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.03 billion Net income (TTM) ($1.23 billion) Dividend yield 8.66% Price (as of market close Feb. 27, 2026) $54.04

Company snapshot

Owns, operates, and develops collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses, primarily generating revenue from leasing Class A office and laboratory space in major innovation clusters

Operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), earning income through long-term leases and strategic capital investments in tenant companies

Serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, technology, and agricultural technology companies seeking high-quality, innovation-focused workspace in key U.S. metropolitan areas

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is a leading S&P 500 REIT specializing in urban office and laboratory campuses for the life sciences and technology sectors. The company leverages a specialized asset base clustered in top U.S. innovation markets to attract a diverse, high-quality tenant roster. Its focus on Class A properties and strategic capital deployment provides a differentiated platform for long-term value creation in the innovation real estate segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Socorro’s exposure to Alexandria Real Estate was relatively low before it completely closed its position in the fourth quarter. At the end of September, it was the firm’s 32nd largest holding out of 33 holdings in total.

Alexandria Real Estate’s biopharmaceutical industry-focused portfolio of real estate properties hasn’t performed as well as investors would like it to. In 2026, non-cash impairments of property values led the real estate investment trust to report a net loss of $1.4 billion. Funds from operations, a proxy for earnings used to evaluate REITs, came in at $1.5 billion, but this was 5.8% lower than the company reported in 2024.

Alexandria Real Estate reported a 90.9% occupancy rate at the end of 2025, which it expects to decline slightly. Management is guiding investors to an occupancy rate between 87.7% and 89.3% at the end of 2026.

Investors seeking a strong dividend should know that the REIT lowered its quarterly payout by 45% to $0.72 per share in December. At recent prices, it offers a 5.3% yield.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alexandria Real Estate Equities. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.