Soco Corporation’s Substantial Shareholder Change Alert

Soco Corporation Ltd has announced that a substantial holder has ceased their holdings in the company. This change may impact the voting securities related to the company, potentially influencing its stock performance in the market. Investors should closely monitor any shifts in shareholder associations and voting interests that could affect Soco’s financial dynamics.

