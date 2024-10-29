News & Insights

SOCO Corporation Eyes Growth Amid Leadership Changes

October 29, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

October 29, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Soco Corporation Ltd (AU:SOC) has released an update.

SOCO Corporation Ltd reported a 12% revenue increase following the acquisition of Axsym, despite facing profit challenges due to Federal Government contract pauses. With Sebastian Rizzo confirmed as CEO, the company is focusing on new clients and margin improvement, while reaffirming a 30% revenue growth forecast for FY25. A change in executive incentives and revenue recognition aims to align interests with shareholders and ensure sustained performance.

