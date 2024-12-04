Soco Corporation Director Expands Shareholding Significantly

Soco Corporation Ltd (AU:SOC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Soco Corporation Ltd has announced a significant change in the indirect interest of its director, Thomas Stianos, who has acquired an additional 330,815 ordinary shares through an off-market trade. This acquisition brings his total holdings, through Stianos Investments Pty Ltd, to 492,134 ordinary shares, underscoring his confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors may find this development indicative of potential growth or strategic initiatives within the company.

For further insights into AU:SOC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.