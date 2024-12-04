Soco Corporation Director Expands Shareholding Significantly

Soco Corporation Ltd (AU:SOC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Soco Corporation Ltd has announced a significant change in the indirect interest of its director, Thomas Stianos, who has acquired an additional 330,815 ordinary shares through an off-market trade. This acquisition brings his total holdings, through Stianos Investments Pty Ltd, to 492,134 ordinary shares, underscoring his confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors may find this development indicative of potential growth or strategic initiatives within the company.
For further insights into AU:SOC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.