Socket Mobile, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCKT) 27% Dip In Price Shows Sentiment Is Matching Earnings

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares are down a considerable 27% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 68% loss during that time.

Since its price has dipped substantially, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Socket Mobile as an attractive investment with its 8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Socket Mobile certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NasdaqCM:SCKT Price Based on Past Earnings September 27th 2022 Although there are no analyst estimates available for Socket Mobile, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Growth For Socket Mobile?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Socket Mobile's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 440% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 9.3% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's understandable that Socket Mobile's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Socket Mobile's P/E?

Socket Mobile's P/E has taken a tumble along with its share price. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Socket Mobile maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Socket Mobile you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If you're unsure about the strength of Socket Mobile's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

