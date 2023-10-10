Society Pass To Separate, And List Principal Businesses Via Nasdaq IPOs In 2024

(RTTNews) - Society Pass Inc. (SOPA) said its Board has evaluated a comprehensive range of strategic restructuring options to unlock shareholder value. As a result, the company will pursue a spinout and initial public offering on Nasdaq in 2024 for its digital advertising ecosystem, Thoughtful Media Group Inc, and for its online travel platform, NusaTrip Inc.

Raynauld Liang, CEO of SoPa, said: "Both TMG and NusaTrip are profitable and have large and growing market opportunities. This new proposed group structure will further increase both their operational agility and ability to focus on delivering exceptional solutions to their customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.