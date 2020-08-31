Sociétés Des Produits Nestlé To Acquire Aimmune For $34.50/Shr - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) announced definitive agreement for Socits des Produits Nestlé, S.A. to acquire the company for $34.50 per share in an all-cash transaction, implying a fully-diluted equity value of $2.6 billion. The offer price represents 174% premium to Aimmune's closing price on August 28, 2020.

Socits des Produits Nestl, S.A. is a part of Nestlé Health Science and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestlé S.A. (NSTR.L).

The company expects this transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.. Until that time, Aimmune will continue to operate as a separate and independent company.

This agreement was unanimously approved by all of the independent members of the Aimmune' Board.

Jayson Dallas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aimmune, said, "This acquisition provides strong value for our shareholders and ensures a level of support for PALFORZIA and our pipeline that will further enhance their potential for patients around the world living with food allergies."

